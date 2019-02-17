|
Ronald "Ron" Wolkowitz. Loving husband of the late Renee, nee Silbert. Cherished father of Steve Wolkowitz, Stacy (Ken) Laner, the late Joyce Wolkowitz, Jeff Wolkowitz, and Steve Rubin. Adored grandfather of Hannah, Sarah and Brandon Wolkowitz and Daniel and Alex Laner. Services Monday, 12 Noon at Chicago Jewish Funerals Chapel 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019