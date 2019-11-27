Home

Services
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
(630) 510-0044
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
8:45 AM
Brust Funeral Home
415 North Gary Avenue
Carol Stream, IL 60188
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
Army Trail Road and Gary Ave.
Bloomingdale, IL
Ronaldo G. Netzer

Ronaldo G. Netzer Obituary
Ronaldo G. Netzer age 57. Beloved husband of Luz. Dearest father of Jeremy(Lesley) and Julieanne(Jesse)Alejandro. Cherished Grandfather of Jackson, Layla, Jillian and Will. Fond brother of Rachiela (John) Stanley. Funeral Prayers Saturday 8:45 AM from Brust Funeral Home 415 N. Gary Ave. Carol Stream, to St. Isidore Catholic Church Army Trail Road and Gary Ave. Bloomingdale for mass 9:30 AM. Visitation Friday 3-9 PM. Interment Queen of Heaven cemetery Hillside, IL 630-510-0044
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019
