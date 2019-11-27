|
Ronaldo G. Netzer age 57. Beloved husband of Luz. Dearest father of Jeremy(Lesley) and Julieanne(Jesse)Alejandro. Cherished Grandfather of Jackson, Layla, Jillian and Will. Fond brother of Rachiela (John) Stanley. Funeral Prayers Saturday 8:45 AM from Brust Funeral Home 415 N. Gary Ave. Carol Stream, to St. Isidore Catholic Church Army Trail Road and Gary Ave. Bloomingdale for mass 9:30 AM. Visitation Friday 3-9 PM. Interment Queen of Heaven cemetery Hillside, IL 630-510-0044
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019