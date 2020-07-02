Mr. Roosevelt Jones, age 67, of Fairburn, GA passed away on June 24, 2020. His Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble in the chapel at 10:30 AM on the day of service. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his devoted wife, Pamela of Atlanta, GA; his son, Jason of New Jersey; his sister, Atreener Drain of Chicago, IL, Karen Drain (Chicago, IL); his stepchildren, Jason Rogers (Chicago, IL), Thea Rogers (Alexandria, VA), Lathon Knazze (Oklahoma City, OK), Sonya Knazze, (Oklahoma City, OK); brother in law, Albert Hunter (Mckinney, TX); sister in law, Nikki Hunter (McKinney, TX); and a host of loving relatives and friends. On Friday, public viewing from 9 AM - until the hour of service at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com
.