Rory James Shukstor
Rory James Shukstor, of Gilbert, Arizona. 33 years, suddenly. Devoted son of Patricia nee Walsh and Eugene Shukstor. Loving brother of Ryan (Jessica) Shukstor, Taryn Shukstor, and Conor Shukstor. Proud uncle of Leah, Ellie, Finnegan, Rowan, and Brayden. Beloved Grandson of Patrick (the late Maureen) Walsh and Ken Shukstor and the late Arlene Shukstor. Nephew, cousin & friend of many. Funeral Saturday 9:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Our Lady at St. Germaine Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Rory lived as he died everyone's friend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
JUN
27
Funeral
09:45 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
JUN
27
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady at St. Germaine Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 24, 2020
Such a sweet boy with a heart of gold!! May he find peace in Gods arms!! Sending Love and Prayers.
Iveys
Friend
