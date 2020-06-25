Rory James Shukstor, of Gilbert, Arizona. 33 years, suddenly. Devoted son of Patricia nee Walsh and Eugene Shukstor. Loving brother of Ryan (Jessica) Shukstor, Taryn Shukstor, and Conor Shukstor. Proud uncle of Leah, Ellie, Finnegan, Rowan, and Brayden. Beloved Grandson of Patrick (the late Maureen) Walsh and Ken Shukstor and the late Arlene Shukstor. Nephew, cousin & friend of many. Funeral Saturday 9:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Our Lady at St. Germaine Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Rory lived as he died everyone's friend. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 25, 2020.