Rosa A. Nilles (nee Forss), age 80, of LaGrange. Beloved wife of Raymond J. Nilles, Jr. for a wonderful 57 ½ years. Loving mother of Julia (Terry Trainor) Nilles, Pam (Dave) Smoron, Linda Nilles, and Maria Nilles. Devoted grandmother of Laura Nilles. Cherished great-grandmother of Jenna Rae Nilles. Dear sister of Ernest (Jeanne) Forss, Jr., Robert (Margi) Forss, Bonnie Henson, Sally McLane, and the late Bill (Karen) Forss. Fond aunt of many. Rosa was a longtime employee of the Catholic Cemeteries. She was an active member of St. Cletus Parish, LaGrange. The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale, Burr Ridge for their excellent care. A private entombment will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Cletus Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside at 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
