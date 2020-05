The community was saddened to hear of the passing of Ms. Rosa Pewett of Gary Indiana last week. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Charlie & Lucy Pewett and sister to Charlie James and Willie Bob Pewett. Her services will be held at Douglass C.M.E. Church Stanton Tenn. June 6th with the viewing at 11 AM and the service at 1. She was a retired teacher here? in Gary.





