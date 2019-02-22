|
|
Rosaire O'Connor, nee Gennuso, of Downers Grove, formerly of Oak Park and River Forest, age 85; beloved wife of the late James J., Sr. loving mother of James (Margaret), Michael (Mary Beth), Mary (Mike) Cook, Daniel (Marianne), David and the late Catherine O'Connor; proud grandmother of Beth (Matt), James III (LaTese), Caitlin, Michael (Kristin), Daniel (Jacquelyn), Brian (Ashley), Mark, Mary, Megan, Danny, Matthew, Patrick, Kevin, Gavin, Lauren, Jack, Alex, Regan, MacKenzie and Maggie; great-grandmother of Joseph, Bennett, James IV, Callie, Ryan, Teagan and Quinn; dear sister of S. Louis (Dorathy) Gennuso and Peter (Carol) Gennuso; fond aunt of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. All to meet Monday at Divine Infant Church, 1600 Newcastle Ave., Westchester for 10:00 a.m. funeral mass. Interment Private at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019