Benson , Rosaleen M. Rosaleen M. Benson, 91, of Arlington Hts.; loving wife of 49 years to the late Robert; loved mother to Patricia (Ray) Smerge and Kathleen (Steve) Semler; beloved grandmother to Kelly (Nick) Semler, Kevin (Klaudia Tryba) Semler,Paul (Amanda) Smerge, Jessica Smerge, Mark (Laura Jackson) Smerge, Morgan Smerge, Keely Semler and the late Derek Semler; cherished great-grandmother to two great-grandchildren; dear sister to the late Sheila McNicholas; and fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to in honor of Derek Semler at . Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.



Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 23, 2019
