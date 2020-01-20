Home

Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
Rosalie A. DeStefano Obituary
nee Dioguardi. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Loving mother of Marc (Debra), Frank (Ilean), and Phillip. Proud grandma of Angela (Ben) Bishop, Joe, Matt (Angela), Paul, and Gina. Visitation Tuesday, January 21, 2020 10:00am – 11:00am at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago. Service at 11:00am at the funeral home, followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery. For info: 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 20, 2020
