Rosalie Ann Role
Rosalie Ann Role, nee Foxman, 95 yrs old beloved wife of 56 years to the late Harry Role; loving mother to Renee Role (deceased) and Michele (Bob) Kade. Leaving behind cherished nieces, nephews, step-children and step-granchildren in Illinois, California and Florida. Predeased by devoted parents Joseph (Trulli) Foxman & Ethel Foxman and brothers and sisters: Carl Kaplan, Shirley Clar, Morris (Shirley) Foxman, Helen (Herbert Goldberg) Sternberg and Merle Helman. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Altzheimer's Association. Arrangements are under the direction of Millennium Cremation Service, Vero Beach. Online condolences may be shared at www.millenniumcremationservice.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
