Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Rosalie Balin, nee Pink, 82, beloved wife of Richard H. Balin; loving mother of Barry Kreiter, Pamela Cohen Berz, David (Tami) Balin, Lauren Balin and Kim Balin; caring mother-in-law of Cheryl Kreiter; cherished grandma of Rachel Kreiter, Elizabeth Kreiter and Jacob Balin; devoted daughter of the late Fannie and Allen Pink; dear sister of Fred (the late Alice) Pink; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Graveside service Monday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anshe Emet Synagogue, www.ansheemet.org , or the , www.lung.org. For information, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 22, 2019
