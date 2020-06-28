Rosalie (Mrs. William G.) Clark passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer. Born on April 16, 1925, she grew up on the South Side of Chicago, attended St. Casimir Academy/Maria High School, was active in the high school chorus and drama club, then attended Mount Mary College in Milwaukee. She met her future husband, William G. Clark, on a blind date in Chicago when she was a volunteer for the American Red Cross. They married, and Bill found out he passed the bar exam when they were on their honeymoon. Bill Clark followed his family profession in politics, and was elected state representative, state senator, Illinois Attorney General, and Justice of the Illinois Supreme Court. During the early years of their marriage, Rosalie's life revolved around raising her five children and assisting her husband in his political responsibilities. She was interviewed in articles and columns, hosted fundraising luncheons, and attended campaign dinners. Her talents for planning and people skills came in handy when she was named the City of Chicago's director of protocol in 1979 under the newly-elected Mayor Jane Byrne. The city was deluged with requests for visits from foreign leaders who wanted to meet the newly elected mayor. Rosalie organized the office with a staff of young people who worked as an efficient machine in an office where things changed quickly from hour to hour. Her success led her to continue working nearly 20 years as director of protocol for five mayors, including Jane Byrne, Harold Washington, David Orr, Eugene Sawyer and Richard Daley. James "Skinny" Sheahan, a former director of special events, said Rosalie's "impeccable planning and people skills allowed her to deal with huge egos and pull off major events.Rosalie Clark was the ultimate pro," Sheahan said. "She could deal with truck drivers, and she could deal with heads of state." Chicago was a jewel people wanted to visit. Among several major high-profile visitors, Rosalie undertook planning for the visit of former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev. During the visit he suddenly announced he wanted to mingle with real Chicagoans at a local bar before he left the city. Rosalie frantically arranged for a visit to Hard Rock Cafe and crossed her fingers. In an interview following the president's visit, she said: "He sat down and had a beer and some nachos," she said. "He had his picture taken with all the waitresses, and they gave him a Hard Rock T-shirt. You just had to pinch yourself to realize this was happening." Anne Rashford, one of Clark's assistants in the city's protocol office, and now Director of Featured Experiences at the Museum of Science and Industry, recalled that during their tenure together there were motorcades, airport arrivals and visits by movie stars, heads of state, kings and queens, U.S. presidents, the Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela, Bishop Desmond Tutu, Lech Walesa, Mikhail Gorbachev. They traveled with the Chicago Bears to London and New Orleans and (took) many trips to the Petrillo Band Shell with the champion Chicago Bulls. "There were so many situations that were very delicate and sensitive, and she handled them all with such class and style and made everyone feel at home," said Rashford. Rosalie enjoyed spending the winters in Marco Island, Fl. and summers at Duck Lake in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. She loved gardening, spotting ruffed grouse in the fall from the family's Willy's Jeep, and paddling her husband around the lake while he fly-fished for bass. She was an excellent cook who had a knack for putting together exceptional family meals as well as planning appropriate cuisines for foreign visitors and dignitaries. She loved to travel, entertain, and finish the daily Chicago Tribune crossword puzzle. She took pride in being the only water-skiing grandmother on Duck Lake. She was preceded in death by her husband William, parents, Monica (Birches) and John Locatis, Cicero, Il., both immigrants from Lithuania, and an older sister, Genevieve Remaks. Survivors include her five children: Merrilee (Richard) Redmond, Wilmette; William Jr. (Mary), Wheaton; John (Krista), Pierre, SD; Donald (Cathy), Chicago; Robert (Laurie), St. Charles. She had eleven grandchildren: Richard and Michael Redmond; William and Jessica Clark; Lauren and John Clark; Daniel Clark and Katie Clark Jenkins; and Robert, Brian and Kevin Clark as well as five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Don Clark, and dear friend, Donna Sloan, Wilmette; niece, Sharon Green, Chicago; and nephews William (Jean) Remaks, Ankorage, KY.; and Sean (Mary) Clark, Chicago. Rosalie served on the board of Directors of the Illinois Federation of Democratic Women, Marillac House, Misericordia, and Illinois State Museum.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, Il. 60660.
Funeral arrangements will be private.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.