Rosalie Drell
Rosalie Drell, nee Duke, age 100 as of June 4th. Beloved wife of the late Stanley; cherished mother of Richard Drell; devoted daughter of the late Sam Duke (founder of Roosevelt Chair and Supply Company) and the late Mollie Sutker Duke; dear sister of Bernard Duke and the late Lillian Duke and the late Albert Duke; dear cousin of Kim and Alexis Sutker; special thanks to Lana Horowitz and caregivers Evelyn, Joy, Olive and James. Private graveside services are necessary, however family and friends who can't attend can view the funeral at Rosaile's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com Friday June 19th at 10:30 am. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mitzvah Memorial Funerals
500 Lake Cook Road
Deerfield, IL 60015
630-648-9824
