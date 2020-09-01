Rosalie F. Mannozzi wife of the late Lester; loving mother of Patti, Laurie and the late Marie Mannozzi; dear grandmother of Bianca, Ondria and Mallory; fond sister of the late Eleanor Lemone; sister in law of Sophia Cicero, Josephine Spair and the late Elena Pantaleo; aunt of many. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 pm at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner of Mannheim & Roosevelt Rds, Hillside/Westchester. Funeral service Thursday 10:30 am at the funeral home. Entombment, Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral info: 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com