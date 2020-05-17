Rosalie Frake
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie Frake, nee Trini, 91, of Wheeling, Gurnee, and Glenview, beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of George ( Anneliese Richardt), Rick (Donna), Mary (Mike) Crokin, John (Liz), Robert (Ann), and Randall (Mary); loving grandmother of 15; cherished great grandmother of 13. Cremation private, with a memorial service at some time in the future. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. 38105. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved