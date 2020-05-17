Rosalie Frake, nee Trini, 91, of Wheeling, Gurnee, and Glenview, beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of George ( Anneliese Richardt), Rick (Donna), Mary (Mike) Crokin, John (Liz), Robert (Ann), and Randall (Mary); loving grandmother of 15; cherished great grandmother of 13. Cremation private, with a memorial service at some time in the future. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. 38105. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.