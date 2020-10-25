Rosalie Hoffen, nee Platt, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Marvin J. Hoffen; cherished mother of Dr. Jeffrey Hoffen (Cheryl Singer), Dr. Bruce (Debra) Hoffen and Howard (Sandra) Hoffen; loving grandmother of Jessica, Sara, Jeremy, Frances, Michael and Steven; dear sister of Eileen Lederman. A graduate of Roosevelt University, she was a former school teacher and forever a positive role model to her children and grandchildren. Rosalie had an amazingly kind heart, beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and hugs that embraced all who knew her. Graveside services Sunday October 25th , 12:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, Rand Rd and Rte 53 in Arlington Heights (enter Wilke Rd entrance). Family and friends who are unable to attend the service are welcome to do so by going to Rosalie's webpage on www.mitzvahfunerals.com
live, or any time after the service. Contributions in Rosalie's name to the Chicago Mitzvah Campaign www.chicagomitzvahcampaign.org
or the Ohel Chabad-Lubavitch www.ohelchabad.org
would be appreciated. Info Mitzvah Memorial Funerals 630-MITZVAH 630-648-9824