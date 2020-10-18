1/
Rosalie Laura (Formusa) Vaccarello
Rosalie Laura Vaccarello, passed away at 87 years old on October 6, 2020 in CA after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Rose was the beloved wife of the late Frank "Cheech" Vaccarello. She is survived by her 6 children: Mary, Thomas (Daphne), Virginia (Joseph), Philip (Anita), Vincent, and Frank (Carmen); 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Angela Merici Catholic Church, 575 S. Walnut Ave, Brea, CA. Condolences can be sent to the Vaccarello Family at: 326 Jasmine Dr., Brea, CA. 92821


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Angela Merici Catholic Church
