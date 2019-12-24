Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Jevorutsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie M. Jevorutsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie M. Jevorutsky Obituary
Rosalie "Rose" M. Jevorutsky, nee Delzotti, age 88 of Brookfield. Beloved wife of the late Henry E. Jevorutsky; fond mother of Carol (Larry) Lemkau and Joseph (Patricia) Jevorutsky; dear grandmother of Jason Lemkau, Matthew (Leslie) Lemkau, Aaron Lemkau, Nicholas (Ashley) Jevorutsky, Jacquelyn (Joseph) Pollien and David Lemkau; great grandmother of Liliana and Genevieve Lemkau, Henry and Mila Jevorutsky; sister of the late Dominic (Barbara) Delzotti; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019, 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Funeral 9:30 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church. Mass 10 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Rose was a Minister of Care, Eucharistic Minister, Catholic Women's Club at St. Louise de Marillac, Eucharistic Minister and Lector at St. Barbara's and a Parishioner at Five Holy Martyrs. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -