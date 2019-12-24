|
|
Rosalie "Rose" M. Jevorutsky, nee Delzotti, age 88 of Brookfield. Beloved wife of the late Henry E. Jevorutsky; fond mother of Carol (Larry) Lemkau and Joseph (Patricia) Jevorutsky; dear grandmother of Jason Lemkau, Matthew (Leslie) Lemkau, Aaron Lemkau, Nicholas (Ashley) Jevorutsky, Jacquelyn (Joseph) Pollien and David Lemkau; great grandmother of Liliana and Genevieve Lemkau, Henry and Mila Jevorutsky; sister of the late Dominic (Barbara) Delzotti; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, December 27, 2019, 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield. Funeral 9:30 A.M. to St. Louise de Marillac Church. Mass 10 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Rose was a Minister of Care, Eucharistic Minister, Catholic Women's Club at St. Louise de Marillac, Eucharistic Minister and Lector at St. Barbara's and a Parishioner at Five Holy Martyrs. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019