Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Chapel
450 W. Lake Street (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.)
Roselle, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
8:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Chapel
450 W. Lake Street (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.)
Roselle, IL
View Map
Rosalie M. Kowalkowski Obituary
Rosalie M. Kowalkowski (nee LaBarbera) age 97, passed away February 23, 2020.

Beloved wife of Arthur; proud mother of Ronald (Nancy), Lawrence (Johanna), Michael (Patricia), Arthur (Judith) and Rose Marie (Thomas) Schowalter; loving daughter of the late Michael LaBarbera and Rose Bucci; fond sister of Frances, Lucille, Virginia and the late Marie, Vincent and Lawrence; dearest grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 9, great-great-grandmother of 1; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27th at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake Street, Roselle, (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) from 3-9 pm. Chapel Service will be held at 8:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately. For info (630) 889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020
