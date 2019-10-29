|
Rosalie M. Mozis, nee Golden, age 87, of Berwyn, beloved wife of the late John T. "Jack"; loving mother of John M. (Joy) and Paul; cherished grandmother of John J., Patrick M. and Matthew S.; dear sister of Richard E. (Marilyn) Golden and the late John J. (Patricia) Golden fond daughter of the late John James and Rose Golden; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donation to St. Odilo Church or Evans Scholar Foundation, www.wgaesf.org will be appreciated. Visitation Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Linhart Funeral Home, 6820 West Cermak Road, Berwyn. Funeral Thursday 9 a.m. followed by mass 9:30 a.m. at St. Odilo Church. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Info at www.linhartfuneralhome.com or 708-749-2255.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019