Linhart Funeral Home
6820 West Cermak Road
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-749-2255
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Linhart Funeral Home
6820 West Cermak Road
Berwyn, IL 60402
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Odilo Church
Rosalie M. Mozis Obituary
Rosalie M. Mozis, nee Golden, age 87, of Berwyn, beloved wife of the late John T. "Jack"; loving mother of John M. (Joy) and Paul; cherished grandmother of John J., Patrick M. and Matthew S.; dear sister of Richard E. (Marilyn) Golden and the late John J. (Patricia) Golden fond daughter of the late John James and Rose Golden; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donation to St. Odilo Church or Evans Scholar Foundation, www.wgaesf.org will be appreciated. Visitation Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Linhart Funeral Home, 6820 West Cermak Road, Berwyn. Funeral Thursday 9 a.m. followed by mass 9:30 a.m. at St. Odilo Church. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Info at www.linhartfuneralhome.com or 708-749-2255.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 29, 2019
