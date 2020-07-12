1/1
Rosalie Stanton Clary
1928 - 2020
Rosalie Stanton Clary, age 91, of Lake Forest, formerly of Winnetka, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020. Born on August 3, 1928 in Evanston, Illinois to Frederick and Rose Stanton, she grew up in Chicago. Rosalie graduated from Saint Scholastica Academy and attended Northwestern University where she received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Liberal Arts and Master of Arts Degree. She was a member of the Delta Gamma Fraternity where she continued to remain active throughout her lifetime. She was a teacher in the Chicago Public Schools from 1951-1961 and then a substitute teacher in Chicago. In 1959, she married Virgil V. Clary, a general contractor/business owner and they had four children. She was very active in her children's lives and community including Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts Winnetka Historical Society, Judge of Election, North Suburban Geological Society and volunteer in Genealogy Room at the Winnetka Public Library. She was also an active leader and mentor to many in various genealogical organizations including Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames and Mayflower Society. She was a member of the American Forestry Association and Forest Farmers Association. She is survived by her children, Rosalie (Clary) Hawley, Stan Clary, Virgil Clary and Kathy (Clary) Gorman and her grandchildren Edward Clary, Elizabeth Clary, Crystal Hawley and Brandon Hawley.

A private internment will be held. The family plans a memorial service when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Winnetka Historical Society, P.O. Box 365, Winnetka, Il 60093 note In Memory of Rosalie Clary or www.winnetkahistorical.org/shop/donate/.



July 11, 2020
Many memories bring comfort and time will bring peace.
Edward Buncombe Chapter, NSDAR
Asheville, NC
Trula Kirkpatrick Boyd
