Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Rosalie Strom
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Strom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Strom

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosalie Strom Obituary
Rosalie Strom nee Vernon, age 89. Beloved wife of Kenneth Strom; loving mother of Susan (Frank) McCabe, Jeffrey Strom, Kenneth (Laura) Strom, Sandy (David) Centa and the late Linda Strom; Proud grandmother of Kendall (Michael) Anthony, Jenifer (Casey) Purta, Jack Strom, Colin and Justin Centa; dear sister of Ron (the late Mary Lou) Vernon and the late Roger (Delores) Vernon. Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Saint Mary Church, 1012 Lake Street, Evanston, Illinois 60201. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now