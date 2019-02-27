|
Rosalie Strom nee Vernon, age 89. Beloved wife of Kenneth Strom; loving mother of Susan (Frank) McCabe, Jeffrey Strom, Kenneth (Laura) Strom, Sandy (David) Centa and the late Linda Strom; Proud grandmother of Kendall (Michael) Anthony, Jenifer (Casey) Purta, Jack Strom, Colin and Justin Centa; dear sister of Ron (the late Mary Lou) Vernon and the late Roger (Delores) Vernon. Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Saint Mary Church, 1012 Lake Street, Evanston, Illinois 60201. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2019