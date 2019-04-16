Rosalie (Rose) Torphy 103 , beloved matriarch of 5 generations made her final Heavenly journey home on April 15th surrounded by her family. She is now certainly dancing in the arms of her beloved husband Ralph who preceded her in death. She leaves behind more family and friends than can be named to carry on her zest for life. She made an impact on everyone she met. She was kind and gentle yet strong and feisty. In recent months she gained international notoriety as the oldest junior ranger at the Grand Canyon and she loved to tell all she met they needed to go visit its beauty. So, if you knew Rose, do something in her memory today: Give someone you love a hug, Say a prayer for a friend, Donate to someone in need, Try something new, Go outside and soak in some of nature's beauty, And if you think you are facing something that cannot be done remember, "Put away your can't and use your hands."Visitation Wednesday, April 17th 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Andrew J. McGann Funeral Home 10727 S. Pulaski Road Chicago, IL followed by a procession to St. Germaine Church for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Grand Canyon Conservancy donate.grandcanyon.org 928-638-2481. For more information 773-783-7700. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary