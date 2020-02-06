|
age 99 of Lake Forest. Born into eternal life Feb, 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late August. Loving mother of Janice (George) Yingst and August Jr. (Roberta) Ziccarelli. Fond grandmother of Christina, Andrew and Patricia. Great grandmother of Rosemarie. Dear sister of late Louis (RoseAnn) Santello and Joseph (Catherine) Santello, Carmella (late Vincent) Peliachevsky and late Lena (late Anthony) Scopelliti. Cherished aunt to many. Visitation Friday 4:00-9:00 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:30 A.M. from SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood to Church of Saint Mary, Lake Forest, mass 10:00 A.M. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Contributions to St. James Church, Highwood, EWTN or Catholic Charities Lake County appreciated. Info 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020