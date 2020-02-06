Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
847-432-3878
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM
Seguin and Symonds Funeral Home
858 Sheridan Road
Highwood, IL 60040
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Mary
Lake Forest, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosalie Ziccarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosalie Ziccarelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosalie Ziccarelli Obituary
age 99 of Lake Forest. Born into eternal life Feb, 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late August. Loving mother of Janice (George) Yingst and August Jr. (Roberta) Ziccarelli. Fond grandmother of Christina, Andrew and Patricia. Great grandmother of Rosemarie. Dear sister of late Louis (RoseAnn) Santello and Joseph (Catherine) Santello, Carmella (late Vincent) Peliachevsky and late Lena (late Anthony) Scopelliti. Cherished aunt to many. Visitation Friday 4:00-9:00 P.M. Funeral Saturday 9:30 A.M. from SEGUIN & SYMONDS FUNERAL HOME, 858 Sheridan Rd., Highwood to Church of Saint Mary, Lake Forest, mass 10:00 A.M. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. Contributions to St. James Church, Highwood, EWTN or Catholic Charities Lake County appreciated. Info 847-432-3878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -