|
|
Rosalind Brothers Schmitt died peacefully surrounded by her family on October 11, 2019 at age 90 in Evanston, Illinois. "Rollie," as she was affectionately known, grew up in Evanston, Illinois, the daughter of the late Rosalind and Wellington Brothers. After attending Stephens College in Missouri, a two-year college at that time, Rollie graduated with a Bachelors of Science degree in Mathematics/Statistics and later a Masters degree in Mathematics Education from Northwestern University where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She enjoyed using her math and statistics skills as a statistician at AC Nielsen Company for over 45 years where she made many long lasting friendships. She was an avid bridge player. Rollie had a life long passion for sailing and continued sailing right up to the week before her passing. She was a devoted leader of the Wilmette Mariners, a sailing oriented high school Girl Scout troop. During the 60 years of her leadership, the Mariners engaged hundreds of girls in activities such as annual cruises on the tall ship Shenandoah, canoe trips, sailing lessons and community service projects. Rollie co-authored the book "Wilmette's Nautical Heritage: A History of Sheridan Shore Yacht Club and Wilmette Harbor." Rollie passed her love of sailing and Lake Michigan on to her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children David Schmitt, Deborah (Greg) Carlson, and Barbara (Hyde) Perce; grandchildren Erik (Rachel) Schmitt, Michael (Elizabeth) Schmitt, Henry Carlson, Clara Carlson, Morgan Perce, and Grant Perce; great grand daughter Charlotte Schmitt, and her beloved grand dogs Burgee, Indigo and Winston. A memorial service will be held at 11am on November 2, 2019 at Elliott Chapel, Presbyterian Homes, 3131 Simpson Street, Evanston, IL 60201. Donations in Rollie's memory may be sent to either: Sheridan Shore Sailing School, 20 Harbor Drive, Wilmette, IL 60091 [email protected] or The Exy Johnson Scholarship Fund, Sea Education Association, P.O. Box 6, Woods Hole, MA 02543 [email protected] Arrangements by Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home. Information 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2019