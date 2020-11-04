1/1
Rosalind Diane De Rienzo
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalind's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
9/27/1928 ~ 10/30/2020

It is with a heavy heart we must write this notice on the passing of our Mother, Grand Mother, Sister, Aunt, Businesswoman and Friend to so many people.

This past Friday evening at 6:00 PM, "Roz" peacefully took her last breath on this earth in her home, in her bed, surrounded by many of her family members.

Coming to the USA with her family as Italian Immigrants in the early 1930's, her family was a true example of how to create success in our country. With love, hard work and the Church, they overcame many obstacles to provide an exemplary life for the rest of us to emulate for generations to come.

She lived a fabulous, healthy life until the age of 92! She was highly independent, extremely elegant, and a mentor to so many. Roz lived her life fiercely as a Devoted Catholic and I am sure we now have a full time Angel to continue her watch over all of us that she loved so much.

Roz is survived by her "Big Sister" Antoinette, children, Jimi, Steve, Kim, Amber and Debbie, her grandkids Nicole, Austin, Jimi Boy, Alexa, Chase and Mark and her great grandchildren Jovan and Jason.

We will miss her so much!

We will have prayers for her at St. George Church, 4530 E Gold Dust Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85028, this coming Sunday, November 8, 2020. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Prayer Service
St. George Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved