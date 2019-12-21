Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Rosalind Jacobson Obituary
Rosalind Jacobson nee Fox, age 83. Beloved wife of the late Sanford H. Jacobson. Loving mother of Michelle (Steven Kremer) Jacobson, David (Iris) Jacobson and the late Michael Jacobson. Proud grandmother of Meryl (John) Duguay, Jacob Kremer, Benjamin (Isabelle) and Zachary Jacobson, Talia, Gabriel and Ruby-Sage Jacobson. Great grandmother of Ella. Extremely devoted daughter of the late Esther and the late Chazzan Nathan Fox. Dear sister of Betty (the late Jay) Magidman, Phyllis (the late Paul) Browne and the late Marsha Rosenbaum and sister in-law of Donald and Phyllis Rosenbaum, Lila and the late Gerald Berg, Wayne and Gloria Jacobson and the late Alice Yablin. She was a loyal friend and loving aunt. Rosalind loved taking care of her family and was an active community volunteer in every place she lived. She truly enjoyed sharing her time and talents with those who could use a helping hand. She was filled with love of song, enjoyed cooking, baking, sharing and enjoyed a good belly laugh. Later in life, as she needed assistance, she received outstanding care at the Lieberman Center for Health and Rehabilitation and enjoyed a wonderful quality of life when she lived at Park Plaza. The family wishes to thank both of these fantastic places. Service Sunday 3:00PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment House of Jacob Cemetery in New York. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Michael I. Jacobson Gomle Fund, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089, www.gomlefund.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
