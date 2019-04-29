Home

Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
Rosalind M. Cigan, Age 79, resident of Lakeview, Born into Eternal Life on April 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John and Cecelia Cigan. Longtime Companion and Friend of Michael P. Stenson. Former Teacher at Emerson School in Berywn School District # 100. Member of Holy Name Cathedral Parish. Rosalind was an Alumna of Holy Trinity H.S., Rosary College, and DePaul University. Family and friends will meet at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th St., Alsip, IL 60803 on Wednesday morning for graveside committal service at 11:00am. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2019
