Rosalind Marie Turner, aged 65 of Naperville, Illinois, passed away, peacefully after an extended illness on February, 19th 2020. Roz was a dedicated and proud wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, daughter, and grandmother ("Nana"). She enjoyed cooking, eating, singing, traveling, taking care of and teaching others (especially her grandsons), and most of all spending time with her loved ones. Roz was preceded in death by her father James C. Tamborello and her nephew James G. Tamborello. Roz is survived by her loving husband Mike Turner, her daughter and son-in-law Ashley and Steve Kampf and their sons Caleb and Jaxson Kampf, and her son and daughter-in-law Nick Turner and Megan Schultz. She is also survived by her mother Rose Tamborello, her sister and brother-in-law Jeanine and Randy LaBelle, Her brother and sister-in-law Greg and Marilyn Tamborello, and her nieces and nephews and their partners, Trisha and Scott Brewer and their son Skylar Brewer, Drew Labelle and Sara Sneddon, Spencer and Jessie LaBelle, and Cara LaBelle. There will be a celebration of Roz's life at Community Christian Church (1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville, IL 60540) on Saturday March 7th, 2020. Visitation will be held from 2 – 3:30 p.m. followed by a service from 3:45 to 4:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2020