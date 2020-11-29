Rosalyn F. Rubino (nee Barberini) of Palatine 97 born on August 20, 1923 in Chicago. Married to late August L. Rubino on June 16,1946 at Our Lady of the Angles Church in Chicago.Daughter of the late Donato (the late Rose Pilolla) Barberini. Sister to the late Mary Rose (the late Salvatore) Rubino. Sister to late Andrew (the late Mary Sanfratello) Barberin Predeceased by two older brothers' in Bari, Italy.Mother to the late Lewis "Lucky" A. Rubino (Mary Judith Spartley). Grandmother to William, Michael & Christina Peterson. Great-Grandmother of six.Mother to Andrienne-Rose S. Rubino (Babe) and her companion David A. Chavez.Stepsister in law to Wanda (the late Stanley) Norman. The late Angela (the late Frank) Ptaszek.Rosalyn attended Marshall High School in Chicago Class of 1942. In her 97 years she accomplished so much. She rolled bandages for the Red Cross during WWII, worked for Continental Casualty Company in Chicago for the Railroad Division, Montgomery Wards and Wieboldt's Department Stores.Rosalyn loved doing needle point, embroidery work & embroidery cut out work. Her favorite season was Christmas putting up the family tree displaying the manger her husband made the first year they were married. She also loved collecting or receiving beautiful teacups for her collection.She supported the U.S. Navy while Lucky & Judy served for 20 years. The highlight was being escorted aboard USS Roosevelt & USS Lexington Aircraft Carriers. She also sent care packages to her Grandson William who served in US Army while he was stationed in Korea & Iraq.She enjoyed traveling to where Lucky & Judy were stationed. She also traveled to England with Babe to visit dear friends.Rosalyn was an aunt & great aunt to many. A very dear friend to so many who will be greatly missed.