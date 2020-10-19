Rosalyn Grossman

Dear Elaine, Cort, Addison and Eden - Your mother/grandmother was a vibrant, energetic, loving and deeply loved woman. Her devotion to family was evident. I remember Rosalyn joyfully attending Addison's basketball games (back in the day). She had a magnetic personality. She will be with you, always. Robert joins me in sending heartfelt condolences and love to you and your entire family. ❤

Love, Susan



Susan May Levy

Friend