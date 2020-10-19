Rosalyn Grossman (nee Zenziper), 80. Wife of the late Robert G. Grossman. Mother of Brian (Ree) Grossman and Elaine (Cort) Jacoby. Beloved daughter of the late Isadore and the late Zena Zenziper. Very proud grandma of Addison, Eden, Shaina, and Spencer. Sister of Warren (Susan) Zenziper and the late Shirley (the late Jerome) Wolf. Treasured aunt and friend of many. Former owner/broker of R & R Real Estate. To keep everyone safe and healthy during this COVID19 era, the interment service will be private. The celebration of Rozzie's life will be livestreamed on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 @ at 9:00 am @ chicagojewishfunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Soaring Eagle Academy @ soaringeagleacademy.org
. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com