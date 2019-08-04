|
|
Rosalyn J Malz nee Schickel 91 of Niles was born on November 22, 1927 to the late Frank and late Elizabeth Schickel and passed away July 30, 2019. Rosalyn was the beloved wife of Nicholas Malz; loving mother of Kathy Conley and Linda (Burt) Bucher; caring grandmother of Kurt (Ashley) Conley, Laura (Randy) Cohen, Katie (Kevin Grobart) Krischke, Christopher Conley and Mary (Stephen) Pursche; devoted great grandmother of Lucas, Jace, Charlotte, Olin, Alice, Kai, Emma and Hazel; dear sister of Carol (late Joseph) Prang and the late Steve Schickel; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday August 6 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home 2099 Miner St. Des Plaines, IL. Prayers will be said Wednesday August 7 at 9:15am at the funeral home and proceed to St. John Brebeuf Catholic Church 8307 N Harlem Niles IL. Mass 10am. Interment St Joseph Cemetery. Funeral info 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019