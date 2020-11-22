1/1
Rosalyn Spector
Rosalyn Spector, nee Adams, age 91, long-time resident of the Selfhelp Home, beloved wife of the late Sherwin Spector; loving mother of Deborah (late Tom Lenz) Spector, Gary (Elizabeth Kissinger Spector) Spector, and Alan (Anna Louie) Spector; adored Bubbie of Megan (Justin) Schmollinger, Daniel Spector (Lisa Olson) Lenz, Bess Spector Lenz, Charles (fiancée Courtney Mall) Spector, Rachel (Adam) Ridgeway, Clare Spector (fiancé Dean Rogers) Lenz, Gabriel Spector and Rebekah Spector; proud great grandmother of Jacob and Benjamin; devoted daughter of the late David and the late Golda Adams; dear sister of the late Charles (late Bernice) Adams; cherished sister-in-law of the late Edie (late Sam) Fortess. The graveside service and shiva will be private. The service will be livestreamed Tuesday, 11:00 a.m. CST at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click on Rosalyn's photo and scroll down to Service Detail to view the service. The livestream will be up 15 minutes prior to the service. Contributions may be made to the Selfhelp Home, www.selfhelphome.org or Mazon (A Jewish Response to Hunger), www.mazon.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
