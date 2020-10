Rosann D. York, age 78, of Bolingbrook. Cherished daughter of the late James and the late Estelle York. Dear sister of James (Mary) York and the late Lugene York. Devoted aunt of the late Tony Zocchi and friend to many. Services and interment will be private. Memorials in Rosann's memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois ( www.nkfi.org ). Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home 630-964-6500