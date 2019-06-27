|
Rosanne C. Hill nee Byron, beloved mother of Ruth (Brian) Slechta; cherished grandmother of Savannah Rose; dear sister of Ruth Byron and William (Cheryl) Byron; loving aunt of Bill (Megan) Byron; grandaunt of Liam; fond cousin of many. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations to 225 N. Michigan Ave. ste. 1200 Chicago, IL 60601 appreciated. Sign online guestbook at www.simkinsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019