Rosanne Kane nee Braun, 94. Beloved wife of the late Hyman Kane. Loving mother of Sheldon (Loraine) Kane, the late Allen Kane and the late Jeffrey (Shifra) Kane. Proud grandmother of Nicole (Rabbi Michael) Friedman, Daniel (Alyssa) Kane, Brett (Ashley) Kane, David Kane, Matthew Kane, Michael (Janelle) Kane, Lauren (Kenny) Alldredge. Cherished great grandmother of Akiva, Azarya, Shalev, Meira, Liat, Ayelet, Izzy and Skylar. Dear sister of the late Leo (Hilda) Braun, the late Charles Braun, the late Konrad Braun, the late Harry (Brenda) Braun, the late Isaac Braun, the late Israel Braun and the late Sarah Braun. Rosanne was a holocaust survivor. To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Illinois Holocaust Museum and Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL 60077, www.ilholocaustmuseum.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com