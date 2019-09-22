|
Rosanne M. Enders nee Pittner, age 65
Beloved wife of Randall J. Enders.Devoted mother of Andrea (Adam) Yoblick and Eric Enders
Cherished nana of Vivian and Vincent Yoblick. Loving daughter of Rose Marie and the late Leonard Pittner. Fond sister of Michele (Peter) Willmott and Marie (Orest) Horodysky.
Visitation at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 pm. Chapel Prayers 9:45 AM, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from the Schmaedeke Funeral Home 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth to St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Ave., Orland Park. Mass 10:45 AM. Interment Orland Memorial Park Cemetery. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019