Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmaedeke Funeral Home
10701 S. Harlem Avenue
Worth, IL 60482
708-448-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosanne Enders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosanne M. Enders

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosanne M. Enders Obituary
Rosanne M. Enders nee Pittner, age 65

Beloved wife of Randall J. Enders.Devoted mother of Andrea (Adam) Yoblick and Eric Enders

Cherished nana of Vivian and Vincent Yoblick. Loving daughter of Rose Marie and the late Leonard Pittner. Fond sister of Michele (Peter) Willmott and Marie (Orest) Horodysky.

Visitation at the Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave, Worth, Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 pm. Chapel Prayers 9:45 AM, Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from the Schmaedeke Funeral Home 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth to St. Michael Church, 14327 Highland Ave., Orland Park. Mass 10:45 AM. Interment Orland Memorial Park Cemetery. For information 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schmaedeke Funeral Home
Download Now