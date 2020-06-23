Rosanne M. Jones
(nee Amberg). Devoted and beloved Mother of Max Jones. Wife of the late John Jones. Precious Daughter of Edward & Angela Amberg. Loving Sister of Robert (Sharon), Christine (Norbert) Putlak & Linda (John) Helmke. Special "Auntie Z" to her nieces & nephews. Cherished Cousin & Friend of many. Family & Friends will gather for a private Mass at Saint Alexander Church, Palos Heights. A Memorial and Celebration of Rosanne's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society. Arrangements were entrusted to the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER IN PALOS HEIGHTS. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 23, 2020.
June 22, 2020
A wonderful friend for over 40 years !! She will be missed !! RIP Rose
Bill Plate
Friend
