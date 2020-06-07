I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: ~ 2 Timothy 4:7



Rosario Cora Reyes went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. On February 21, 1934 he was born to Amalia Cora De Reyes and Marcos Reyes Martinez in Arroyo, Puerto Rico, when the island was coming off of the Great Depression. Having experienced a multitude of hardships, Rosario traveled to the USA when he was 17 years old seeking work and a better life. When he was 24, he met and fell in love with his wife, Norma, and married in September 1958.



Rosario was a man of humble beginnings. Early in his life, education was a luxury he was forced to bypass, instead spending his days laboring on a farm to help support his family. This lesson led to his insistence that his children focus on education, with several of them subsequently earning advanced college degrees.



Rosario's life experiences led him to accept the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal savior and he began to fight the good fight, his purpose, to win souls for his Lord. He was intensely focused on God, his family and service to others. He cultivated the love of the Lord in his children. He faithfully attended Iglesia Evangelica Bautista – Cortland church for more than 40 years where he served as a deacon and spiritual leader. On the weekends, he taught Sunday school, served as a small group leader and was the star baritone in the church choir.



He leaves to mourn his loss, his beloved wife of 61 years, Norma Iris; six children, Lill Thamar, Joel (Xiomara), Abigail (Eric), Cynthia, Diana Aelis. His eldest son, Emmanuel ( Lisa), preceded him in death. His grandchildren, Michelle, Kristel, David, Tyler, Tarra, Lydia, Kristina, Alejandro, Josiah, Natasha. His great-grandchildren, Kamila, Katalina, David Dean, Miles and many cousins and nieces.



His mission was accomplished…It is finished.





