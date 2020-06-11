Rosario DiMiele
1936 - 2020
Rosario DiMiele, beloved husband and father, was born in Sassano, Italy March 22, 1936. During the aftermath of WWII, he left Italy at the young age of 17 to begin a new life full of opportunities in Venezuela. Working as a painter, he enjoyed 9 years there before political upheaval brought more change, and he started afresh in the United States. A survivor, DiMiele thrived in the world of construction, a proud member of Local 150 – 50 years this year – and served as a trustee for many years. He married Rosemary Cavallone in 1978, and together they raised 4 children. Rosario belonged to the Sons of Italy, tended his garden, and made some fantastic wine. A local legend at bocce, Rosario won many tournaments during his 30 years of competing and shared innumerable good times with family, friends, and neighbors, who will miss his gentle and easy-going spirit. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rosemary DiMiele, and his 4 children, Laura DiMiele, Rosalind Williams, Nicholas Cameron, and David Cameron. He leaves 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren who will miss him greatly.

Due to the COVID-19 concerns, funeral and entombment services at Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum of the Archangels will be private. A memorial mass honoring Rosario's life will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Richard-Midway Funeral Home. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Aunt Rosemary, Nick, Laura, David, Rosalind, Carmine and your families, I am so incredibly sorry for the loss of Uncle Ross. He was the best! The most hard working, an exemplary family man, the strongest fighter, the best jokester, an amazing cook who lead a remarkable life! I thank him for touching my life and making it better, for teaching me about our heritage that I'm so proud of and for sharing his life story and making me laugh. Even as I write this I hear him. He will always be with me. I love him dearly. -John & Becky Cavallone
John and Becky Cavallone
Family
