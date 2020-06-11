Aunt Rosemary, Nick, Laura, David, Rosalind, Carmine and your families, I am so incredibly sorry for the loss of Uncle Ross. He was the best! The most hard working, an exemplary family man, the strongest fighter, the best jokester, an amazing cook who lead a remarkable life! I thank him for touching my life and making it better, for teaching me about our heritage that I'm so proud of and for sharing his life story and making me laugh. Even as I write this I hear him. He will always be with me. I love him dearly. -John & Becky Cavallone

