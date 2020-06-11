Rosario DiMiele, beloved husband and father, was born in Sassano, Italy March 22, 1936. During the aftermath of WWII, he left Italy at the young age of 17 to begin a new life full of opportunities in Venezuela. Working as a painter, he enjoyed 9 years there before political upheaval brought more change, and he started afresh in the United States. A survivor, DiMiele thrived in the world of construction, a proud member of Local 150 – 50 years this year – and served as a trustee for many years. He married Rosemary Cavallone in 1978, and together they raised 4 children. Rosario belonged to the Sons of Italy, tended his garden, and made some fantastic wine. A local legend at bocce, Rosario won many tournaments during his 30 years of competing and shared innumerable good times with family, friends, and neighbors, who will miss his gentle and easy-going spirit. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Rosemary DiMiele, and his 4 children, Laura DiMiele, Rosalind Williams, Nicholas Cameron, and David Cameron. He leaves 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren who will miss him greatly.
Due to the COVID-19 concerns, funeral and entombment services at Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum of the Archangels will be private. A memorial mass honoring Rosario's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Richard-Midway Funeral Home. 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.