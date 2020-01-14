|
Rosario Vizzini, 91, of Mundelein, passed away Jan. 11, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville. He was born in Sicily and had been a Mundelein resident since 1971. Mr.Vizzini had owned and operated a butcher shop in Sicily, had been employed at Grayslake packing, Mario's Pizza and Natural Marble and Onyx of Lake Bluff, IL. Rosario was very proud of his home, especially the pride and passion he had for his garden. His entire life was dedicated to the welfare of his family.
He is survived by his wife Lina of 60 years of marriage, his children Calogero and Cosma Damiana (Raymond) Prickett, his grandchildren Jesse, Alexander, Angelina, Marianna, Vivianna and Gabriella and his sister Nardina (the late Mario Sabatino). He was preceded in death by his parents Calogero and Giuseppina Vizzini and his brother Vittorio.
Funeral Mass will be 10:00am Wed. Jan 15th at Santa Maria del Popolo Church, 116 N Lake St, Mundelein (Main Church) Interment Ascension Cemetery.
Visitation Tuesday Jan. 14th from 4 - 8 PM at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020