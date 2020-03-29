|
Rosary "Ro" (nee Tapling) Santucci, 96, born into eternal life March 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Pat; dear sister of Sally (the late Edward "Murph") Pedersen, Irene (the late Charles) O'Hara and sister-in-law Mary Ann Santucci. She was preceded in death by her siblings; Thomas (Effie) Tapling, George (Mary) Tapling, Mary (Joseph) Hughes, Edward (Gloria) Tapling; sister-in-law of John Santucci and Luciano (Virginia) Santucci; cherished aunt of 35 and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Due to the current situation Interment will be private for family only. A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the future.
In lieu of flowers donations appreciated to 1140 W. Jackson Blvd., Chicago, IL 60607 or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info @ www.williams-kampp.com or (630) 668-0016.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020