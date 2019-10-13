|
Rose A. Crosoli, nee Giordano. Beloved wife of the late Ronald J.; loving mother of Rod (Florence) and Debra (Pasquale) De Sena; fond grandmother Laura, Andrea (Aaron), Rosanna (Elio), Silvana (Jay) and Marc (Kym); dear great-grandmother of many; dear sister of the late Calogera (Michael) Macaluso, Leonard (Rose) Giordano and Laura (Joseph) Alongi; sister-in-law of the late John (Gwen) Crosoli; fond aunt of many. Visitation Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin Monday 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Domitilla Church in Hillside, IL for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery,Christ the King Mausoleum. For info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019