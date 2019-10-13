Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
8:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Domitilla Church
Hillside, IL
Rose A. Crosoli

Rose A. Crosoli Obituary
Rose A. Crosoli, nee Giordano. Beloved wife of the late Ronald J.; loving mother of Rod (Florence) and Debra (Pasquale) De Sena; fond grandmother Laura, Andrea (Aaron), Rosanna (Elio), Silvana (Jay) and Marc (Kym); dear great-grandmother of many; dear sister of the late Calogera (Michael) Macaluso, Leonard (Rose) Giordano and Laura (Joseph) Alongi; sister-in-law of the late John (Gwen) Crosoli; fond aunt of many. Visitation Sunday, October 13, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin Monday 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home and will proceed to St. Domitilla Church in Hillside, IL for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery,Christ the King Mausoleum. For info 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
