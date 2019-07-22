Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
(847) 966-7302
For more information about
Rose Lesniak
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Skaja Terrace Funeral Home
7812 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Niles, IL 60714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Lesniak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose A. Lesniak


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose A. Lesniak Obituary
Rose A. Lesniak nee Olszak, age 89; beloved wife of the late Walter Lesniak; loving mother of Jayne Lesniak and Mark (Paulina) Kaszuba; dear sister of the late Agnes, Stephanie, Josephine, Frank, Walter, and Lucille; devoted daughter of the late Mary Olszak; fond aunt, great aunt and great great aunt of many. She was a lifelong Cubs Fan. Visitation Tuesday from 3 PM until 9 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Service Wednesday 11:30 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the VFW will be appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now