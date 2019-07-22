|
Rose A. Lesniak nee Olszak, age 89; beloved wife of the late Walter Lesniak; loving mother of Jayne Lesniak and Mark (Paulina) Kaszuba; dear sister of the late Agnes, Stephanie, Josephine, Frank, Walter, and Lucille; devoted daughter of the late Mary Olszak; fond aunt, great aunt and great great aunt of many. She was a lifelong Cubs Fan. Visitation Tuesday from 3 PM until 9 PM at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles. Funeral Service Wednesday 11:30 AM. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the VFW will be appreciated. Funeral info: 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019