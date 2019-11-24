|
Rose A. Sapitro nee Platskey, 78, of Chicago, passed away November 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Emil J. Sapitro; loving mother of Jim (Diane) Sapitro, Donna (Doug) Kast, Cindy (Bob) Bucher, Leslie (Steve) Rodgers, Lisa (Chris) Kain and Rosie (Jeff) Durand; cherished grandmother of 11; proud great grandmother 4; dear sister of the late Barbara Smart and Charlene (Bill) Brown; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, November 29 from 4 to 8 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral service Saturday, November 30 at 11 am at Mt. Emblem Cemetery Chapel, 520 E. Grand Ave., Elmhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org), 230 E. Ohio, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019