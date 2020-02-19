Home

Rose A. (Crnogorac) Sowa

Rose A. (Crnogorac) Sowa Obituary
Age 91, late of Hegewisch, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Sowa. Loving mother of Richard (Wanda) Sowa, Linda Sowa, Marilyn (Bob) Peterson, Marko Sowa and Nicholas (Helvi) Sowa. Proud grandmother of Jennifer, David, Keith, Robert, Joseph, Andrew and Luke. Devoted great grandmother of Marija, Frano, Ava, Richard and Nikola. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Rose was an avid baker, gardener, seamstress, crafter, reader and cook. She also enjoyed playing pinochle and bunco. Rose was a proud member of the St. Columba Altar and Rosary Society and the St. Columba School Board. Funeral Services 9:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Opyt Funeral Home, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Columba Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
