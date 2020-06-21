Rose Albun (nee Stein) age 92, loving wife of the the late Joseph Albun. Cherished mother of Carl Albun (Pamela Clark) and Andrea (David) Rapoport. Adored and F-U-N Bubbie to Alyson (Adam) Goldman, Laura (Troy) Graves, Steven (Vanessa) Rapoport, Emily Albun (Alex Estil), and Zachary Albun. Proud "Old Bubbie" to Foster and Rowan Goldman. Treasured aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many. Preceded in death by parents Mollie and Harry Stein, siblings Edith (Larry) Kowalsky, Irving Stein, and Aunt Sophie (Harry) Falkoff. Donations may be made to The Chicago Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, www.chicagolighthouse.org, ORT America, www.ortamerica.org or a charity of your choice. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, service and shiva will be private. To leave condolences or for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.