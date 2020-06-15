Rose Ann Cope nee Gordon, 78. Beloved wife of Ronald Cope. Loving mother of Jordanna Cope, Jonathan (Cortney) Cope, and Miriam Cope PhD. Proud grandmother and great grandmother of many. Dear sister of the late Richard (Meridith) Gordon. Service and shiva are private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Jewish National Fund, 60 Revere Drive Suite 725, Northbrook, IL 60062, www.jnf.org or Chicago Jewish Day School, 3730 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60618, www.chicagojewishdayschool.org. To attend the funeral livestream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 15, 2020.