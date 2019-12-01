|
|
Age 63; Beloved wife of Donald for 40 years; Loving mother of Natalie Ann Smith (Pete Rodriguez), and Nicholas J. Smith (fiancé Briana Pugh); Proud grandma of Jacob and Alyssa; Cherished daughter of the late Robert and Catherine Hogan; Dear sister of Robert (Danni) Hogan, Terry Hogan, Mary (late Bob) Tofilski, and Bill (Peggy) Hogan; Fond sister-in-law of Ron Smith; Kind, caring, and generous aunt to many nieces and nephews; Devoted friend to all who knew her; Visitation Sunday 1:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Monday, 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 111th & Homan Ave., Chicago; Mass 11:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019