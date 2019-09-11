Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
8404 S. Cass Avenue
Darien, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church
8404 S. Cass Avenue
Darien, IL
View Map
Rose Ann Walsh Obituary
Roseanne Walsh, age 91, 37-year employee of National Association of Independent Insurance Adjusters. Loving daughter of the late Patrick and Agnes; dear sister of Kevin (the late Mable Ann), Cecelia (the late Donald) Kimball; and the late Mary (the late William) Cleary, Patricia, Dorothy, James (the late Sheila), John (the late Mary), Richard (Audrey), and Patrick (the late Judy); cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and friend to anyone she met. Visitation Thursday 8:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 8404 S. Cass Avenue, Darien. Int. Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franciscan Village Mother Theresa Home, Lemont, IL would be appreciated. For funeral information 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com, arrangements by Modell Funeral Home, Darien.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 11, 2019
